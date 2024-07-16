Jennings, Doherty Earn Team of the Week Honors

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship revealed the Team of the Week for Week 19 of the 2024 season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies forward Cal Jennings and defender Jordan Doherty each earning a spot for their performances in the club's 2-0 win over Orange County SC.

This is Jennings' fifth Team of the Week selection of the season. Jennings provided both goals for the Rowdies against Orange County, netting his first only six minutes into the match and then a second five minutes after the restart following a lightning delay in the first half. With those two tallies, Jennings now leads the Rowdies with 11 goals on the season. He's currently tied with Louisville City FC's Wilson Harris for second most goals in the league, with the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich leading the Golden Boot race with 16 goals.

Jennings' two goals against Orange County were also a couple milestone moments for Jennings. The first was his 60th career goal in the USL Championship, while the second was his 30th for the Rowdies in league play since joining ahead of the 2023 season. Jennings has now notched 33 goals for the Rowdies in 54 appearances across all competitions.

This the second Team of the Week selection for Jordan Doherty, who is the only Rowdies player other than keeper Jordan Farr to play every minute of the league campaign so far. Doherty led the Rowdies with three scoring chances against Orange County while also winning three of three tackles, recording two interceptions, three recoveries as the club recorded its seventh shutout of the season. Now in his fifth season with Tampa Bay, the 23-year-old Irishman currently ranks fifth for the club in modern era appearances with 125 appearances in all competitions.

Tampa Bay sits third in the Eastern Conference standings heading into the weekend. This Saturday, they'll hit the road to face off with Indy Eleven, the team directly below them in the standings by only one point. The match is set to kickoff at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday, July 20 at 7 pm ET and can be streamed on ESPN+.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19

GK - Johan Peñaranda, FC Tulsa

D - Junior Etou, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Jordan Doherty, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Derek Dodson, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC

F - Michee Ngalina, Hartford Athletic

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Bench: Raiko Arozarena (LV), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Shawn Smart (LV), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Nick Markanich (CHS), Wesley Leggett (LDN), Coleman Gannon (LV)

