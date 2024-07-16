Albert Dikwa "Chico" Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC forward Albert Dikwa "Chico" has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his match-winning brace in the team's 3-2 win at Miami FC on Saturday. The Cameroonian native now leads the Ocean State club with six goals this season after helping RIFC to its third win in five matches.

Chico's first goal against Miami came in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, when Rhode Island FC already held a 1-0 lead. After a collision between RIFC defender Karifa Yao and Miami FC goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez left the goalmouth open, Chico charged into the 18-yard box to take advantage of the loose ball and fired a strong shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net to give his club an insurance goal.

The 2023 MVP and Golden Boot winner's strong start continued just three minutes into the second half. RIFC midfielder Jojea Kwizera found Chico with a cross from the left wing as the striker made a run towards the back post. Chico headed the outswinging ball past a diving Rodriguez to secure his second brace of the season and put RIFC up 3-0. In what would end up being the match-winner, Chico's goal was his third in the past three matches and marked the third multi-goal performance in club history.

Collecting his second honor this season, Chico is the 14th Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

Rhode Island FC will complete its two-match road series on Wednesday, July 17 as the team takes on Birmingham Legion FC at 8 p.m. Fans can join in rooting on the club at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Providence G Pub, or tune in to the nationally televised match on CBS Sports Network. Following the road trip, RIFC returns home to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, July 27 to host North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.