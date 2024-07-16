Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Memphis 901 FC midfielder Bruno Lapa was named to the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season Week 19.

Lapa was the hero on Saturday with an 86th minute volley into the top-left corner of the net to give Memphis the three-point result. The midfielder recorded four shots and five chances created while completing all eight of his crosses and 17 of 24 passes overall.

Lapa's Goal of the Week nominated play was the second late-game winner of the season and team-leading seventh score, tied with fellow Brazilian countryman Marlon.

The honor marks Lapa's team-leading fourth Team of the Week appearance this season.

Memphis 901 FC's three-match road stint concludes at FC Tulsa on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night followed by post-match fireworks.

