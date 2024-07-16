Etou Named Championship Player of the Week

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC left back Junior Etou is the USL Championship's Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, for Week 19 of the season, the league announced this afternoon.

Etou sparked the Hounds to the their largest margin of victory in three years, scoring twice in the team's 5-0 victory Saturday over Oakland Roots SC. He opened the scoring in the 12th minute, finishing after receiving a Bradley Sample pass that ended an excellent team move forward, and he added the game's final goal by pouncing on a bouncing ball in the box for an unassisted strike.

It was the first two-goal game in the career of Etou, the 30-year-old midfielder/defender who hails from Paris and is in his second season with the Hounds. His all-around performance included winning six of seven duels for the ball, three clearances, three fouls won and 41 total touches on the ball, one off the team high in the match.

"It's a good feeling," Etou said after Saturday's match. "It's been six, seven, eight games, our last win was two months ago, so I think it's a great night for everyone. I'm so happy to score two goals tonight, but for me, the most important thing is the team. Other people can score. We just need to keep working and keep pushing to try to win every game."

It is the first Player of the Week honor for Etou, who won the honor with 45 percent of the vote of the USL's National Media Panel. He finished ahead of a pair of players with Pittsburgh connections that tied for second - Rhode Island FC and former Hounds striker Albert Dikwa, and FC Tulsa and former Pitt goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda.

(This story will be updated later today after the USL Championship Team of the Week announcement.)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.