Charleston Battery's Aaron Molloy Selected to Week 19 USLC Team of the Week

July 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Aaron Molloy was named to the league's Week 19 Team of the Week.

Molloy played an immense role in the Battery's comeback effort against Hartford and led the team in numerous categories on both sides of the ball.

The Irish midfielder tallied match-highs in chances created (nine), tackles won (four), recoveries (11) and accurate passes (55). He additionally recorded nine duels won and two clearances. He is now the league leader in chances created with 57 so far this season.

Molloy's selection to the Team of the Week is his fourth of the year and brings the Battery's season total of nods to 18.

Nick Markanich earned an honorable mention to the Team of the Week Bench after scoring the equalizer in Hartford, his 16th goal of the year.

Charleston are home again on Fri., July 19, against Miami FC. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 19

GK - Johan Peñaranda, FC Tulsa

D - Junior Etou, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Jordan Doherty, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Derek Dodson, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Bradley Sample, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC

F - Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC

F - Michee Ngalina, Hartford Athletic

Coach - Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Bench: Raiko Arozarena (LV), Ben Ofeimu (IND), Shawn Smart (LV), Robbie Mertz (PIT), Nick Markanich (CHS), Wesley Leggett (LDN), Coleman Gannon (LV)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.