FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, at Memphis 901 FC, Closes Undefeated Streak

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa midfielder Bradley Bourgeois vs. Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS - FC Tulsa's six-match undefeated streak ended in Memphis on Saturday, falling in a 2-0 loss to Memphis 901 FC.

As a result, FC Tulsa carries a 6-9-7 (27 points) record, while Memphis 901 FC carries an 11-5-9 (38 points) record, which is good for third place in the Western Conference.

On a hot and humid night in Memphis, Tennessee, FC Tulsa got off to a slow start. In the opening 15 minutes, Memphis 901 FC generated six shot attempts while carrying 55% of the possession.

Forward Stefan Stojanovic looked to get FC Tulsa on the board in the 13th minute of the match, but his goal was called offside.

In the 34th minute, after a foul by Bradley Bourgeois in the 18-yard box, the home team took the 1-0 advantage. As the first half ended, FC Tulsa had not attempted a single shot on target.

The second half played out similar to the first. FC Tulsa held 42% of possession and attempted only four shots while Memphis attempted 11. In the 57th minute, FC Tulsa's newest addition, forward Aaron Bibout, made his FC Tulsa debut coming in for Harvey St Clair. Bibout joined the club on Thursday on loan from LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

In the 68th minute, Memphis 901 FC doubled their lead with a goal coming from Samuel Careaga.

Johan Peñaranda posted a USL Championship career-high seven saves on the evening but succumbed to Memphis' array of nine shots on target and 22 shot attempts on the night.

Up next, FC Tulsa closes its roadstand on Saturday, August 24, at 6 p.m. CT against Detroit City FC.

Goals:

34' MEM - B. Lapa (PK)

68' MEM - S. Careaga (A: L.Fernando)

Cards:

38' MEM - Stephen Glass (Memphis Head Coach)

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef, Alex Dalou, Aaron Bibout, Sebastian Sanchez)

MEM: Triston Henry, Alvaro Quezada, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Lucas Turci, Akeem Ward, Zachary Duncan, Samuel Careaga, Luiz Nascimento, Bruno Lapa, Nighte Pickering, Noe Meza (Subs Used: Marlon Santos, Dyan Borczak, Pagagiotis Armenakas, Leston Paul, Jon Bakero)

