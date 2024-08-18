FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, to Memphis 901 FC

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MEMPHIS - FC Tulsa's undefeated streak ends in Memphis at six in a 2-0 loss

On a hot and humid night in Memphis, Tennessee FC Tulsa got off to a slow start. The home team took six shots in the first 15 minutes of the match, luckily none went in. FC Tulsa controlled only 45% of possession in the first half.

Forward Stefan Stojanovic looked to get FC Tulsa on the board in the 14th minute of the match but his goal was called offside.

In the 34th minute, after a foul by Bradley Bourgeois in the 18-yard-box, the home team took the 1-0 advantage. As the first half came to a close, FC Tulsa had not attempted a single shot on target.

Much of the second half played out similar to the first. FC Tulsa held 42% of possession and attempted only four shots while Memphis attempted 11. In the 56th minute, FC Tulsa's newest addition Aaron Bibout made his FC Tulsa debut coming in for Harvey St Clair. Bibout looked to make an impact in his first match with the club but unfortunately was unable to.

In the 68th minute of the match Memphis 901 FC doubled their lead with a goal coming from Samuel Careaga.

Johan Peñaranda made several great saves and even took one off the face, but unfortunately it wasn't FC Tulsa's night.

Goals:

35' MEM - B. Lapa (PK)

68' MEM - S. Careaga (A: L.Fernando)

Cards:

38' MEM - Stephen Glass (Memphis Head Coach)

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef, Alex Dalou, Aaron Bibout, Sebastian Sanchez)

MEM: Triston Henry, Alvaro Quezada, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Lucas Turci, Akeem Ward, Zachary Duncan, Samuel Careaga, Luiz Nascimento, Bruno Lapa, Nighte Pickering, Noe Meza (Subs Used: Marlon Santos, Dyan Borczak, Pagagiotis Armenakas, Leston Paul, Jon Bakero)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa is back in action on the road next Saturday night against Detroit City FC. The team returns to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st to face off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

