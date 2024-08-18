Monterey Bay Comes up Short in New Mexico

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-11-6, 27 points) came up short in a 3-2 loss against New Mexico United (14-6-3, 45 points) at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Alex Dixon and Adrian Rebollar each scored for Monterey Bay F.C. and Xavi Gnaulati recorded his first assist in Crisp-and-Kelp, but it was not enough for a result in Albuquerque.

New Mexico United took the first opportunity of the match in the 10th minute, but the shot by Daniel Bruce was saved by Antony Siaha. Just two minutes later, New Mexico earned a free kick from just outside the top of the box and Mukwelle Akale curled it perfectly inside the left post to put the hosts in front 1-0 in the 12th minute. Monterey Bay came back with a chance of their own in the 16th minute when Dixon played a lateral ball to Grant Robinson in space just inside the box, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Mobi Fehr - donning the captains arm band for Monterey Bay since Kai Greene was unavailable for selection in the match - had a good look at an equalizer after his initial free kick attempt was blocked, but his powerful follow up missed just over the top of the crossbar. Then in the 29th minute, Jacobo Reyes doubled New Mexico's lead with a grass-burner from inside the box on the end of a good ball over the top to bring the match to 2-0 at the half hour mark. Fehr immediately lined up another shot from distance less than a minute later, but the bend on the shot carried the ball just outside the left post. Monterey Bay then pulled one back in the 34th minute when Morey Doner whipped a perfect ball into the six-yard box towards Dixon, who was able to tap it into the back of the net at the end of a sly run to cut the deficit to one.

15 minutes into second half, New Mexico United's Marco Micaletto let go on a bomb just beyond the midfield line with hopes of beating Siaha to the back of the net, but like a true center fielder at Isotopes Park, Siaha robbed the home run shot with a catch above his head just before the ball could cross the goalline. Trager then looked likely to level the match a minute later, but the goalkeeper beat him to the ball and forced the forward off with an injury. Despite Monterey Bay scrapping for an equalizer, New Mexico United eventually extended its lead with a header in the 79th minute on the end of a corner by Kalen Ryden to bring the score to 3-1. Second-half substitute Michael Gonzalez had a shot deflected out for a corner in the 82nd minute, but the corner kick opportunity went awry. Monterey Bay pulled one more goal back in the 88th minute of the match with Gnaulati finding Rebollar for the score, but the hosts held on for a 3-2 win.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns home next Saturday, August 24 for Back to School Night against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time at Cardinale Stadium. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Morey Doner recorded his second assist of the season and has now recorded assists in back-to-back matches.

Adrian Rebollar's goal tonight marked his second consecutive year with a goal against New Mexico at Isotopes Park.

With a full shift tonight, Alex Dixon moved past Taylor Mueller and into 7th all-time in USL Championship history with 20,118 minutes played.

Mobi Fehr donned the captain's armband in Kai Greene's absence.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Kai Greene (foot), Jesse Maldonado (knee), and Anthony Orendain (foot).

Information

Date: August 17, 2024

Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park; Albuquerque, New Mexico

Weather: Partly cloudy and 92 degrees

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

New Mexico United 2 1 3

Monterey Bay F.C. 1 1 2

NM: Mukwelle Akale 12'

NM: Jacobo Reyes (Sergio Rivas) 28'

MB: Alex Dixon (Morey Doner) 34'

NM: Kalen Ryden (Mukwelle Akale) 78'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (Xavi Gnaulati) 88'

Lineups

New Mexico United (4-2-3-1): Alex Tambakis; Arturo Astorga, Christopher Gloster (Abdi Mohamed, 45'), Will Seymore, Kalen Ryden; Zico Bailey, Mukwelle Akale, Marco Micaletto (Avionne Flanagan, 75'), Sergio Rivas (Dominick Hernandez, 86'), Jacobo Reyes (Houssou Landry, 75'); Daniel Bruce (Greg Hurst, 66')

Subs not used: Kristopher Shakes, Jon-Talen Maples, Jace Sais

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-2-3-1): Antony Siaha; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara (Pierce Gallaway, 82'), Morey Doner; Jerry Ayon, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 82'); Alex Dixon, Adrian Rebollar, Walmer Martínez (Michael Gonzalez, 72'); Tristan Trager (Ryan Dieter, 66')

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Miguel Guerrero, Max Glasser

Stats Summary: NM / MB

Shots: 18 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 5

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 9 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 10

Possession: 58.2% / 41.8%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 45+4'

NM: Will Seymore (caution) 52'

Officials

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

