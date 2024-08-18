New Mexico United Beats Monterey Bay FC, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United topped Monterey Bay FC by a 3-2 final score on Saturday night, extending their lead atop the Western Conference to seven points. Mukwelle Akale, Jacobo Reyes, and Kalen Ryden were the scorers for the Black & Yellow, who claimed their seventh point in seven days, scoring nine goals in the process - the first-ever stretch of three straight matches with at least three goals scored in each in club history. United's fourteenth victory of the season is a new high-water mark for a single season, with twelve matches still to be played in the 2024 season.

Akale got the scoring started for Eric Quill's men in the twelfth minute. A foul on the left side near the top of the box set up the shifty forward for a set piece that he curled around the wall with his left foot into the top corner for a 1-0 lead that set Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park alight.

Sixteen minutes later, it was Reyes who doubled the advantage, as Sergio Rivas flicked a lovely ball onto a streaking Reyes on the left side. Reyes fired low past the keeper for a 2-0 lead. Monterey Bay would get one back before the half, on a low pass that was tucked home by Alex Dixon.

It was the captain, Ryden, who would put the exclamation point on the victory in the 78th minute. The Oklahoma-native rose into the air off an Akale corner kick and blasted a headed strike down and past Siaha for United's third and final goal.

Monterey Bay would add a late consolation goal. New Mexico now sits seven points clear of Sacramento and Memphis at the top of the Western Conference table.

