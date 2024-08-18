El Paso Locomotive FC Pick up Crucial Road Win at Orange County SC

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC recorded three points and a clean sheet with its 1-0 win against Orange County SC, the second win for the Locos in its last three matches.

An evenly contested first half, El Paso had the better opportunities in front of goal in the opening 45 minutes. The Locos were quick to trigger counterattacks against OCSC and had eight shots in the first half, which included an impressive diving goal from Amando Moreno before it was ruled offside.

Orange County were just as dangerous and almost took the lead before the break, but Noah Dollenmayer showcased why he leads the team in clearances by keeping out a shot off the goal line in impressive fashion.

Right back into the action in the second half, Locomotive kept its foot on the gas and were eventually awarded a penalty in the 64 ¬Â² after forcing the OCSC defense to make a defensive mistake in the box. Eric Calvillo - who played with Orange County in their 2021 title-winning campaign - would step up to take the shot from 12-yards out and slotted it in with ease to give El Paso the lead.

From there, the Locos would shift back into a more defensive shape to hold on to the lead and lock up crucial points in the final third of the 2024 season.

With the win, Locomotive were able to avenge last season's playoff elimination at the hands of Orange County by recording its first ever win at Championship Soccer Stadium and extend its regular season undefeated streak against OCSC to seven matches.

El Paso will now return home and begin preparations for next week's road trip up to Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, August 24.

NOTES

El Paso has now won two of its last three matches and has picked up seven of a possible 12 points in its last four contests.

El Paso's win at Championship Soccer Stadium was the first for the Locos across 10 overall meetings against OCSC.

Locomotive remain undefeated in its last seven regular season matches against OCSC.

Eric Calvillo scored his third goal of the year and it was his first penalty goal since July 2023 against San Antonio FC.

Jahmali Waite registered his third clean sheet of the 2024 campaign, making three saves on the night to keep Orange County scoreless. It is his second clean sheet in the last four Locomotive matches.

Noah Dollenmayer recorded a personal season-high of eight clearances tonight and sits sixth in the Western Conference in total clearances (84).

The win tonight was Locomotive's fourth away victory of 2024.

FORECAST: 73ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: N/A

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Eric Calvillo (Penalty) 64 ¬Â²

OC - N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Miles Lyons, Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Wahab Ackwei, Ricky Ruiz, Robert Coronado, Amando Moreno (Nick Hinds 89 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo-C, Andy Cabrera (Bolu Akinyode 78 ¬Â²), Tumi Moshobane (Ricardo Zacarias 78 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Emiliano Rodriguez, Stiven Rivas, Joaquin Rivas

OC - (4-4-2) Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman (Bryce Jamison 65 ¬Â²), Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim-C, Owen Lambe, Dillon Powers (Nico Ruiz 86 ¬Â²), Chris Hegardt, Kyle Scott, Ben Norris (Ryan Flood 46 ¬Â²), Cameron Dunbar, Ethan Zubak

Subs Not Used: Seth Casiple, Jordan Chavez, Pedro Guimares, Christian Sorto, Duran Ferree, Ryan Ayoub

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Miles Lyons (Yellow) 80 ¬Â², Amando Moreno (Yellow) 89 ¬Â²

OC - Ben Norris (Yellow) 33 ¬Â², Chris Hegardt (Yellow) 54 ¬Â², Bryce Jamison (Yellow) 69 ¬Â², Kyle Scott (Yellow) 71 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | OC

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 17|14

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|4

SAVES: 3|5

FOULS: 8|24

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 5|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back in NorCal to face off against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, August 24. Set to kickoff at 8 p.m. MT, fans are invited to watch the match at the official Locomotive Watch Party at Union Draft House Sunland at 730 Sunland Park Dr!

