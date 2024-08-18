OCSC Falls to El Paso Locomotive FC 1-0

August 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC fell 1-0 to El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, August 17 at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. The County Boys had four shots on target, but were unable to convert in the end.

The County Boys had the first chance of the night in the 15th minute as defender Owen Lambe won a free kick in the attacking half of the pitch. Lambe sent in the ensuing free kick finding captain Markus Nakkim in the center of the box. Nakkim headed the ball down and away, wide left of the frame.

El Paso had an opportunity in the 22nd minute as captain Eric Calvillo found midfielder Robert Coronado just outside the box. Coronado fired one from distance that OCSC goalkeeper Colin Shutler just got a fingertip to, knocking the ball out of play.

The Black and Orange found themselves on the attack again in the 37th minute as midfielder Kyle Scott led the charge and found midfielder Chris Hegardt just outside the box. Hegardt fired a rocket from distance that was saved by El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

OCSC nearly found a spark just before the half, as defender Ryan Doghamn lofted the ball to Hegardt in the box. Hegardt gathered and blasted a strike right at the center of the goal that beat the keeper, but was cleared off the line by, sending both teams into the break tied 0-0.

The Black and Orange had their best chance of the second half in the 51st minute when Hegardt played the ball across the pitch to substitute Ryan Flood. Flood unleashed a powerful shot towards goal with his left foot that was saved by Waite.

El Paso threatened in the 55th minute as forward Tumi Moshobane found forward Amando Moreno on the left side of the pitch. Moreno fired a right-footed shot from outside the box that was saved in the bottom left corner of the net by Shutler.

El Paso got the ball in behind the OCSC defense in the 64th minute forcing a foul from behind from Scott resulting in a penalty for El Paso. Calvillo stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick, sending the ball into the bottom left corner of the net for the first goal of the game, putting El Paso up 1-0.

The County Boys had a chance in the 76th minute as Hegardt found forward Cameron Dunbar on the right side of the box. Dunbar sent in a shot with his right foot that was saved in the bottom left corner of the net by Waite.

The Black and Orange again pushed forward in the 83rd minute as substitute forward Bryce Jamison lofted the ball to Zubak on the left side of the box. Zubak headed the ball just over the bar. The Boys were unable to find an answer in the end, as they fell 1-0.

The County Boys are on the road next week against Charleston Battery FC but will return home to The Champ on Saturday, August 31 as they host Las Vegas Lights FC during our Labor Day Beer Fest! Come sample over 50 different flavors of beer, cider and seltzer from around the County! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

This is the fourth straight game where OCSC has failed to score a goal, extending their goal drought to 403 minutes.

Midfielder Kyle Scott was shown a yellow card tonight making him unavailable for next week's contest in Charleston due to Yellow Card Accumulation.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

ELP 0 1 1

OCSC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

64' Eric Calvillo - PK (ELP)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

33' Ben Norris

54' Chris Hegardt

69' Bryce Jamison

71' Kyle Scott

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

80' Miles Lyons

89' Amando Moreno

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Ryan Doghman (Bryce Jamison 65'), Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim (C), Owen Lambe; Dillon Powers (Nico Ruiz 86'), Ben Norris (Ryan Flood 45'), Kyle Scott, Chris Hegardt (Seth Casiple 81'); Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (Christian Sorto 81')

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK); Ryan Ayoub, Jordan Chavez, Pedro Guimaraes

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman

Possession: 57% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 23 | Offsides: 1 |

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC LINEUP:

Jahmali Waite (GK); Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Brandan Craig, Wahab Ackwei, Miles Lyons; Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo (C); Andy Cabrera (Bolu Akinyode 78') Amando Moreno (Nick Hinds 89'), Tumi Moshobane (Ricardo Zacarias 78')

Unused Subs: Ramon Pasquel (GK); Mario Rodriguez, Stiven Rivas, Joaquin Rivas

Head Coach: Wilmer Cabrera

Possession: 43% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 7 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 24

Date: August 17, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.