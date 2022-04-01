Fayetteville Marksmen First Round Playoff Schedule Set
April 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
The Marksmen will host a home playoff game at the Crown Coliseum on Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, a third game will take place in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m.
Playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. on marksmenhockey.com.
Based on league standings, an opponent has not yet been determined, but stayed tuned to Marksmen social media pages for any updates regarding a first round opponent!
The Marksmen clinched an SPHL playoff spot with a win over the Quad City Storm on Sunday, February 27. With one more win this season, Fayetteville will set the franchise record for most wins in a regular season and most standings points in a regular season.
