Fayetteville Marksmen First Round Playoff Schedule Set

April 1, 2022 - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







The Marksmen will host a home playoff game at the Crown Coliseum on Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, a third game will take place in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. on marksmenhockey.com.

Based on league standings, an opponent has not yet been determined, but stayed tuned to Marksmen social media pages for any updates regarding a first round opponent!

The Marksmen clinched an SPHL playoff spot with a win over the Quad City Storm on Sunday, February 27. With one more win this season, Fayetteville will set the franchise record for most wins in a regular season and most standings points in a regular season.

