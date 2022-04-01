Bobcats Split Season Series with Macon, Win 3-2

The Bobcats came into the final game of the season series with the Macon Mayhem. The weekend got off to a rough start as Macon shut down the Cats 5-0 the night before, but Vermilion County knew they had more to give. Changing things up starting in net Ben Churchfield got the nod for the Bobcats in game two and the lines adapted to a suspension to Zak Shiekh.

The first period started off a bit ominously as the first shot of the game from Scott Coash from the near side boards floated over the shoulders of Churchfield just 15 seconds in. Vermilion County did not back down however and just 1:40 later off a faceoff play Connor Graham won it back to Aaron Ryback who on a perfect one timer put it behind the Mayhem's Gregg Hussey and tying the game up at one a piece.

Macon responded again in the second period at 7:54 to give the Mayhem back their one goal lead, but the Bobcats responded again on the power play as Mitch Atkins threw the puck towards the net and Levi Cudmore tipped it in for his second of the season at 9:15 to tie the game up again. Brett Radford put home another goal on a pass from Davis Kirkendall at 14:16 to give Vermilion County their first lead of the night. Though there was still a period to go the Bobcats shut down the offensive pressure allowing just 6 shots in the final period and took away the win from Macon splitting the season series.

Churchfield stopped 29 of 31 for his 3rd win of the season.

The Bobcats are Back in action at the David S Palmer Arena this Friday against the Quad City Storm. Get your tickets online at VCBobcats.com!

