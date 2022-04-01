Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

MOLINE, IL - Tickets for the first Quad City Storm playoff game in franchise history are on sale now. The Storm is scheduled to play a home playoff game on April 12th, 13th or 14th depending on the opponent they face. Puck drop will be at 7:10 PM and the exact date and opponent will be finalized by April 10th; the last day of the SPHL regular season.

$1 beers will be sold at all Storm home playoff games.

The SPHL playoffs feature the top eight teams in the league. In round one seeds are paired #1 vs. #8, #2 vs. #7, #3 vs. #6 and #5 vs. #4. Winning teams from each matchup are then reseeded for the semifinals based off their standing in the regular season. The semi-finals are also a best of three series. The two teams that advance from the semi-finals are, once again, reseeded based on their regular season standing. The final round of the President's Cup playoff can be a best of three or five game series, depending on the preference of the two teams. The winner of the final matchup is the President's Cup Champion.

Tickets for the Storm's first playoff game can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com or the TaxSlayer Center box office.

