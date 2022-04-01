Last Minute Birmingham Goal Defeats Thunderbolts 2-1

Pelham, Ala.: Tied 1-1 late in regulation, a last-minute goal by the Bulls proved to be the difference maker, as the Bulls defeated Evansville 2-1 on Thursday night at Pelham Civic Complex. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Bulls struck first on an early opportunity in the first period, as Carson Rose scored at 1:50 to put the Bulls in front 1-0. Despite 16 shots on goal, Evansville was unable to tie the game in the first period. The Thunderbolts dominated play in the second period, outshooting Birmingham 12-6, and were rewarded as Josh Adkins scored from Cameron Cook and Timothy Faulkner at 15:15 to tie the game. Evansville nearly took a 2-1 lead, however a goal by Brennan Feasey was waived off due to the shot being high-sticked into the net. On a late opportunity, Alex Cohen scored for Birmingham with only 50 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Bulls held on in the final seconds for the victory.

Adkins scored Evansville's lone goal, while Chris Janzen stopped 24 of 26 shots faced in his professional debut. Tonight was the last meeting of the regular season between the Thunderbolts and Birmingham Bulls.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

