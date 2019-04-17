Fast Start Not Enough as Ports Fall 8-4

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports had three runs on the board three batters into their game with the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. The early success, though, would eventually fade. The Giants got a pair of home runs from Ryan Kirby and scored four runs in the sixth on their way to an 8-4 win over the Ports, evening the series at one game apiece.

Nick Allen sparked Stockton's fast start with a leadoff single in the first. Allen stole second and scored on an ensuing double by Jameson Hannah, his first RBI of the season, to give Stockton a quick 1-0 lead. Lazaro Armenteros followed with a two-run homer to left off Giants starter Caleb Baragar that gave the Ports a 3-0 lead.

Stockton would load the bases with two outs in the second inning but fail to score and the three runs in the first were the only runs allowed by Baragar, who did not factor into the decision after going 2 2/3 innings and allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three.

Ports starter Brady Feigl would not allow a run over the first three innings, but in the fourth Feigl saw three runs score on one swing of the bat. With two on and one out, Kirby hit his first home run of the night out to right field to tie the game at 3-3. Those would be the only run allowed by Feigl who did not factor into the decision, going five innings and allowing five hits while walking two and striking out five.

Sam Sheehan (0-2) took over in the sixth and, after retiring his first batter, gave up a solo homer to Kirby that broke the 3-3 tie. Sheehan would then issue back-to-back walks, followed by back-to-back singles to Kyle McPherson and Bryce Johnson with Johnson driving in two runs to make it a 6-3 Giants lead and chase Sheehan from the game. Peter Bayer took over and saw another run score on a passed ball to run the score to 7-3.

Sheehan would suffer the loss, going a third of an inning and allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits while walking two. Bayer would go the next 2 1/3 innings and be charged with a run in the eighth inning that scored when Heliot Ramos doubled off Jesus Zambrano.

San Jose's bullpen proved to be solid down the stretch. Carlos Sano worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings, retiring the last seven batters he faced and striking out five. Camilo Doval (2-1) worked the next two innings and allowed one run on four infield singles in the seventh, the last one coming off the bat of Jonah Bride. Doval would pick up the victory in the contest.

Trevor Horn (SV, 1) would work the final two innings for the Giants without allowing a run while pitching around two singles allowed. Horn notched his first save of the season.

The Ports and Giants play the rubber game of their three-game series in a matinee on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Wyatt Marks (1-1, 5.19 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose right-hander Garrett Cave (0-1, 3.24 ERA). First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PDT.

