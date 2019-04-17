Win Streak Comes To An End Tuesday

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks were unable to extend their winning streak to seven Monday, losing to Inland Empire, 7-1, at The Hangar. Lancaster's offense was held to just one unearned run in the first inning.

Inland Empire (6-7) got on the board in the first inning, with Kevin Williams Jr. hitting a two-run home run off of Garrett Schilling. Schilling (1-1) only allowed two runs, but pitched just one inning after making 45 pitches.

Lancaster (6-7) drew four walks in the bottom of the first inning, but only had one run to show for it. Casey Golden came across on a passed ball to make it a one-run game.

The JetHawks had another opportunity to strike in the second inning. They loaded the bases on three singles with nobody out, but a double play and a strikeout allowed Inland Empire to get out of the jam. Lancaster went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position Tuesday.

Kyle Bradish (1-1) settled down after a shaky start for the 66ers, earning his first professional win. He gave up an unearned run over five innings of work.

Nate Harris pitched four shutout innings in relief for Lancaster, but things came undone late. Inland Empire scored three in the seventh and added two more in the eighth to pull away.

Matt Hearn singled in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games for the JetHawks. It is the second-longest hitting streak in the California League this year.

The series concludes Wednesday night with a rubber match. Lefty Lucas Gilbreath (0-0) takes the mound for Lancaster opposite Andrew Wantz (2-0). First pitch at The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

