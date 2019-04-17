Early Runs Send Ports to 9-1 Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports punctuated a 5-2 road trip with a blowout victory over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Stockton scored five runs in the top of the first inning on its way to a lopsided 9-1 win over the Giants which earned them a series victory.

Giants starter Garrett Cave (0-2) did not make it past the first inning as Cave gave up back-to-back doubles to Mickey McDonald and Jameson Hannah to open the contest with Hannah driving in McDonald to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Lazaro Armenteros walked, Alfonso Rivas was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Jeremy Eierman came up next with the bases loaded and was also hit by a pitch to plate Hannah and make it 2-0. Trace Loehr added a two-run single to left to double up the Stockton lead and a passed ball allowed a fifth run to score, giving the Ports a commanding 5-0 lead after the opening frame.

Cave would suffer the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits while walking one and hitting two.

JJ Santa Cruz came on in the second to work the next three frames. In the third, Santa Cruz walked a batter and allowed three hits, including a two-run homer to Jonah Bride that stretched the Stockton lead to 8-0.

Olbis Parra came on to work the fifth inning for San Jose and was greeted by Loehr who blasted his first home run of the season out to right field to open the frame, making it a 9-0 game. It was the only run allowed by Parra in two innings of relief.

Meanwhile, Stockton pitching was shutting down the San Jose offense. Wyatt Marks (2-1) gave up back-to-back one out singles in the first and then proceeded to retire the next 13 batters and 17 of his final 18 to complete six shutout innings. Marks earned the victory, allowing three hits while striking out five without issuing a walk.

Joel Seddon came on in relief to start the seventh and would work 2 1/3 innings before allowing a solo home run to Jean Angomas that spoiled Stockton's shutout bid. Nick Highberger was summoned at that point and retired two of the three batters he faced to close out the victory for the Ports.

Following a 5-2 road trip, the Ports return home to open a three-game series with the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Xavier Altamirano (1-1, 5.00 ERA) makes the start in the series opener for Stockton, opposed by Modesto left-hander Ray Kerr (0-1, 4.26 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

