Lake Elsinore Drops Second Straight

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - It was anything but a Fiesta for the Storm faithful on Tuesday night. The Quakes piled on the runs in bunches and it all started with a throwing error by Olivier Basabe as he tried to connect with pitcher Tom Cosgrove, who was on the run to cover first base. Rancho hitter Marcus Chiu made that error even more costly when he connected for a two-run home run over the giant green right field wall to give the Quakes an early 3-0 lead.

The visiting Rancho Cucamonga Quakes added four more runs in the fourth to send Cosgrove out of the game. The Dodgers affiliate tacked on one more the following inning thanks to a single from first baseman Nick Yarnall to make it an 8-0 game.

After breaking into the hit column for the first time in the bottom of the sixth, Jack Suwinski drove in the first Storm run of the game on a double to right field. An infield single to the 5-6 hole off the bat of Esteury Ruiz plated Gabriel Arias to make the score 8-2.

After reaching base in the ninth and moving up to second on a wild pitch, Robbie Podorsky scored on a sharp line drive to right field to make it 8-3, but the rally would not make it any further as the Storm dropped their second straight to the Quakes.

The final game of the home stand will mark the first $5 Wednesday at The Diamond. Tickets in Thunder's green seats, parking, draft beers and select food items will be just $5. The Quakes will send Dodgers lefty Rich Hill to the bump to face off against Storm southpaw MacKenzie Gore.

