Extra Give 2023: A Movement for Positive Change Returns to Clipper Magazine Stadium

What: Extra Give

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Friday, November 17th 7:30am-6:35pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: Extra Give is an annual event that celebrates the spirit of giving and community in Lancaster, PA. It provides an opportunity for non-profits, donors, and volunteers to come together, make a difference, and create a positive impact in our local community.

Anyone can give back to the community this holiday season and support local Lancaster non-profits at Clipper Magazine Stadium Friday, November 17th.

- Food Trucks, Joe on the Go Coffee, Next Level Pizza & What's for Supper will be on site from 11am-2pm.

- Take pictures with the Championship Trophy

- Christmas Shopping in the Box Office & Team Store (10am-1pm)

- Play Classic Arcade Games and Pinball at the Silverball Retro Arcade: Show your Extra Give Donation for free access to the arcade.

We encourage the community to come visit with and support the following organizations who will be on site with a variety of activities and giveaways:

Goodwill Keystone Area

10am-4pm: Donation drop off and unveiling of new donation bins! - Receive 1 free Barnstormers voucher for the 2024 regular season with a drop off.

Lone Oak Animal Assisted Therapeutic and Educational Services

11am-3pm: Hang Out with Paxton the Mini Therapy Horse and Poppy the Mini Therapy Pig!

Leadership Lancaster

7:30-9:30am: Coffee drop in at the Two Dudes Box Office in the morning for alumni and current course members of Leadership Lancaster!

Penn Immigration Resource Center

10am-4pm: Come learn about what they do and participate in a 'trivia-spectacular' day of brain-teasers!

MS FitEffect

10am-5pm: Visit with them and have a chance at a $50 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway!

Aim To Empower

10am-6pm. "Bliss at the Ballpark" Yoga Session at 6:00 PM: Unwind, relax, and rejuvenate your body and mind with a calming yoga session, courtesy of Aim to Empower.

Vocal Harmonix Chorus

Enjoy the harmonious melodies of this talented local group as they captivate the audience with their music.

The GateHouse

Get into the holiday spirit with GateHouse's Christmas Tree Ornament Making Extravaganza! Don't miss your chance to win one out of two fabulous gift baskets while you craft.

Occupational Development Center

10am-5pm: Support their organization and beat the cold with a t-shirt and mug giveaway!

