Barnstormers to Welcome Community Neighbors for Thanksgiving Dinner this Evening

November 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Barnstormers have proudly partnered with Wegmans, Kegel's Produce and Pepsi to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for families from the Clare House, Milagro House, Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, The Mix and Power Packs tonight, Nov. 15th beginning at 5:30 PM.

Members of the front office staff along with coaches will come together with our neighbors for a sit-down dinner in the Silverball Retro Arcade located on the suite level of Clipper Magazine Stadium. In addition to the meal, all guests will be invited to play the arcade games and pinball machines. All children in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in arts and crafts stations provided by the Barnstormers as well as cookie decorating provided by the Restaurant Store.

"This is the fourth year we have hosted this event for the community," said Barnstormers Director of Community Relations Maureen Wheeler. "It's a pleasure to be able to welcome some neighbors for a dinner, conversation and fun while showing our gratitude to the Lancaster community."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.