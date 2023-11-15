Lew Ford Named Seventh Manager in Ducks History

November 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Lew Ford has been named the seventh manager in franchise history. He begins his first season as Ducks skipper following 13 seasons with the team, the past nine as a player/coach.

"I am honored and excited to accept the manager position for the Ducks," said Ford. "I look forward to working with our exceptional staff and players to bring home a championship to Long Island."

Ford's 13 seasons with the Ducks are more than any other player in franchise history, and his run as a player/coach is the longest tenure in franchise annals as well. He has the most hits in team history with 1,036, ranking him third all-time in the Atlantic League. Additionally, he sits second all-time among Ducks players in batting average (.318, min. 1,000 at bats), games played (877), runs batted in (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541).

The 47-year-old has served in a hitting coach or bench coach role for the team alongside his playing duties since 2014. During that time, he has helped two Ducks players be named Atlantic League Player of the Year (Jordany Valdespin, 2018; Steve Lombardozzi, 2021). He has also guided two Ducks players to ALPB batting titles (Sean Burroughs, 2015; Alejandro De Aza, 2022).

The Central Islip, N.Y., resident played on the Ducks Atlantic League championship-winning teams in 2012, 2013 and 2019. He also helped lead the Flock to eight division championships and 11 postseason appearances as a player/coach. The outfielder was named the 2014 Atlantic League Player of the Year, setting league single-season records for hits (189) and games played (140) that season. The Texas native was also selected to play in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2014, 2015 and 2018) and earned two ALPB Postseason All-Star selections (2014, 2018).

In addition to his time with the Ducks, Ford spent parts of seven seasons at the Major League level. He played six seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2003-07), helping the club to three postseason appearances. After beginning 2012 with the Ducks, he reached MLB and returned to the postseason with the Baltimore Orioles later that year. In 519 big league games, Ford totaled a .268 batting average, 35 home runs, 176 RBIs, 235 runs, 425 hits and a .744 OPS.

"Lew has been an outstanding representative of the Ducks organization over the past 15 years," said Ducks Founder/CEO/Owner Frank Boulton. "He has earned this opportunity, and we are very excited to have him guiding our team on the field."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.