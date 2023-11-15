Revs Blow up Sideboard

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution will launch a new era of fan experience at WellSpan Park in 2024 with a new digital display that more than doubles the size of the existing centerfield videoboard. The new display will vault the Revs to a leadership position in the industry, with a digital board over 1,700 square feet. The new display will also double the resolution and brightness of the existing board.

"This is a phenomenal improvement for our fans and sponsors," said Revs President Eric Menzer. "We always push to provide a 'best in class' facility and experience for our fans. Replacing the 17-year-old original ballpark videoboard was very high on our priority list - we are thrilled to get it done."

The project will also replace the two digital boards mounted on the stadium fascia with new, high-resolution color displays and completely overhaul the Revolution's video cameras and online broadcast. Taken together, the project will provide Revolution fans with an experience equivalent to that of a brand-new ballpark.

"Many of our fans know the challenges we faced with reliability in 2023," said Revs General Manager John Gibson. "In addition to providing a bigger and brighter image, this new equipment should resolve all of those issues and make sure our fans and sponsors have a first-class experience, 100 percent of the time."

Viewers of the Revolution online game stream will also notice a dramatic improvement, as the Revs upgrade to HD 4K cameras and stream services.

"All in all, this is the most dramatic upgrade to WellSpan Park since we opened in 2007," said Menzer. "It is proof of our commitment to providing York, our business partners, and fans a professional venue and team that is second to none."

The Revolution have contracted with Formetco Sports to execute the project. Based in Duluth, Georgia, Formetco has provided digital displays to hundreds of sports venues, including AA and AAA baseball teams, colleges and university stadiums, and major horseracing tracks.

"We're really excited to be part of this project," said Matt Leech, Vice President of Strategic Partnership for Formetco Sports. "From the moment we stepped in WellSpan Park we knew we wanted to be part of revolutionizing the Revs game experience. I think fans are going to be blown away when they see what we are going to accomplish working with the Revolution team."

