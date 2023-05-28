Express Stun Isotopes with Five-Run Ninth, 11-8

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes suffered an extremely tough defeat on Sunday afternoon.

After rallying for six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take an 8-6 lead, Albuquerque pitcher Riley Pint quickly set down the first two batters of the road ninth. The next six Express batters all reached safely off Pint and Blair Calvo, including a go-ahead three-run homer by Rafael Ortega, as Round Rock stunned Albuquerque 11-8 to earn a split of the six-game series.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque lost a game when leading after eight innings for the first time since Aug. 24, 2022 vs. Round Rock, a span of 23 consecutive victories.

- The Isotopes plated four runs in the seventh courtesy a pair of two-run homers from Connor Kaiser and Coco Montes. It marked the 26th time they have scored four or more in an inning this season.

- Aaron Schunk homered for the third time in his last six contests. In 19 games this month, he is slashing .343/.387/.643 with seven doubles, a triple, four long balls and 17 RBI.

- Trevor Boone's seven-game hit streak came to an end. He was 12-for-24 with a pair of doubles, triples, homers, eight RBI and four multi-hit performances during the stretch.

- Kaiser produced his 10th multi-hit contest of the season, and went deep for the third time in his last seven ballgames.

- Montes has homered in back-to-back contests for the first time since Sept. 1-2, 2022 at Sugar Land. He is batting .338 in 86 career games at Isotopes Park with 24 doubles, five triples, 17 homers and 69 RBI.

- Daniel Cope was 2-for-3 with an RBI, his second consecutive multi-hit game and fifth overall.

- The Isotopes homered four times, tying for second-most this season (done 10 times overall, most recently in yesterday's contest). Additionally, 14 long balls against Round Rock is the most for Albuquerque in a series this year.

- Albuquerque starter Ben Braymer worked five innings and allowed three runs (just one earned) with three walks and two strikeouts. A pair of fly balls lost in the sun led to errors and subsequent unearned tallies.

- Ortega launched his second game-winning home run against the Isotopes this season. On April 28, he hit a walk-off blast in the 11th inning at Dell Diamond.

- Round Rock's five-run ninth marked the 15th time Albuquerque pitching has surrendered five or more in a frame.

- Mitch Garver was 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles and homers in four games this week during his rehab assignment. He connected on a three-run clout in the sixth inning this afternoon.

- Albuquerque has dropped six consecutive series finales with the loss today.

- The Isotopes have not won a home series against Round Rock since Aug. 26-29, 2013, when they claimed three of four contests.

- This marked just the eighth time Albuquerque and Round Rock have played a day game at Isotopes Park (in 109 all-time matchups between the clubs in New Mexico).

On Deck: Albuquerque opens a six-game series at Salt Lake on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

