Scoreless through Seven, Dodgers Rally past Sacramento

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight runs over the final three innings, including five runs in the ninth inning, for an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon against the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers (37-14) trailed, 2-0, entering the seventh inning before scoring three straight runs to take the lead and Yonny Hernández hit a go-ahead two-run single to break a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning to secure OKC's eighth series win of the season. The River Cats (23-28) built a 2-0 lead through five innings with a RBI single by Tyler Fitzgerald in the third inning and a solo home run by Will Wilson in the fifth inning. The Dodgers' rally started in the seventh inning as they knotted the score, 2-2, on a RBI single by Devin Mann and a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans. OKC took the lead in the eighth inning when Jahmai Jones lined a RBI double into left field. The River Cats evened the score at, 3-3, in the bottom of the eighth. Then in their final at-bat of the day, the Dodgers went on to score five runs. OKC loaded the bases in the ninth inning with no outs and Hernández hit a two-run single up the middle for a 5-3 edge. With one out, Luke Williams added a two-run single into left field for a 7-3 lead. Mann later connected on his second hit of the day - a RBI single - for an 8-3 Dodgers advantage.



-The Pacific Coast League-leading Dodgers improved their record to 37-14 overall and their 37 wins are the most by an OKC team through 51 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998)...The Dodgers are 14-3 since May 9 and have tied their season-best mark of 23 games above .500.

-OKC won three of the last four games on the road against Sacramento to win their eighth series of the season, 4-2. The Dodgers are 8-1-0 in series to start 2023...OKC also improved to 9-3 against the River Cats this season.

-The Dodgers were held scoreless and to one hit through six innings Sunday and nine batters in a row had been retired entering the seventh inning. OKC rallied with eight runs on eight hits over the final three innings...The five runs scored by OKC in the ninth inning matched their highest run total in a final at-bat this season (also May 2 in El Paso)...OKC scored eight or more runs for the second time in the last four games, but for just the second time in the last 15 games.

-Sunday marked the seventh time in the last eight games that a Dodgers' game was decided in the eighth inning or later and for the fifth time during the series in Sacramento. In fact, 13 of the Dodgers' last 24 games have been decided in the eighth inning or later...It was the 18th time an OKC game was decided in a final at-bat, with the Dodgers securing a 12th last at-bat win...OKC also picked up its 26th comeback win of the season overall, 14th win when trailing after six innings and seventh win when tied after eight innings.

-Yonny Hernández hit OKC's go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning. He also drew two walks and scored a run Sunday as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The hitting streak is the longest of the season for an OKC player. During the streak he is 12-for-34 with eight walks and seven runs scored.

- Jonny DeLuca batted in the leadoff spot for the first time with OKC and recorded two hits and scored a run. He has hit safely in five straight games, and over the last four games is 10-for-18... Luke Williams picked up two hits, drove in two runs in the ninth inning and scored two runs for his first multi-hit game since May 17.

-Devin Mann played in left field for the first time this season and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk as he extended his on-base streak to 18 games, tying Drew Avans for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season. He is batting .305 during the streak (18x59) with five doubles, four homers, 16 RBI, 15 walks and 16 runs scored.

-Jahmai Jones doubled in a fourth consecutive game as he went 1-for-3 with two walks, a RBI and run scored. He has reached base in 14 straight games for his longest on-base streak of the season. Over his last eight games, Jones is 8-for-19 with four doubles, 10 walks and three runs and two HBP.

