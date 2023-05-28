OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2023

May 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (36-14) at Sacramento River Cats (23-27)

Game #51 of 150/First Half #51 of 75/Road #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Hagenman (3-0, 2.91)/RHP Andre Jackson (0-1, 3.86) vs. SAC-LHP Kyle Harrison (0-2, 4.11)

Sunday, May 28, 2023 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have a 3-2 edge in their road series against the Sacramento River Cats, which wraps up at 3:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. With a victory today, the Dodgers can win their eighth series of the season. With a loss, they will finish with a split in a series for the first time this season, as the Dodgers are 7-1-0 in series to start 2023...The PCL-leading Dodgers have seven more wins than second-place Reno...They are looking to avoid their first back-to-back losses since a season-high three-game losing streak May 3-5 in El Paso.

Last Game: Tyler Fitzgerald hit a key two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to help send the Sacramento River Cats to a 2-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers took an early lead with a RBI single from Drew Avans in the third inning but were kept off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Starting pitcher Michael Grove kept Sacramento at bay, stranding all five runners he allowed on base while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless innings. Sacramento put two runners in scoring position with one out in the eighth inning, setting the stage for Fitzgerald's double to deep right field. Jahmai Jones drew a walk with one out in the ninth inning, but he was thrown out trying to steal second base and Drew Avans struck out on the next pitch to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Justin Hagenman (3-0) is scheduled to open today's series finale and make his first start of the season...Hagenman last pitched in Tuesday's series opener with a season-high 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts and did not issue a walk for a fourth straight outing, picking up in the win in OKC's 7-4 victory...Hagenman has posted five straight scoreless apperances (10.1 IP), allowing five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts during the stretch.

Andre Jackson (0-1) is scheduled to be today's primary pitcher...He pitched in Tuesday's series opener, following Bryan Hudson with 3.0 innings. He allowed three runs and three hits, including a home run, with a season-high five walks and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's comeback win...Prior to Tuesday, Jackson had not allowed a run in his previous four outings with OKC (8.0 IP) with 10 strikeouts against four walks, while holding opponents 2-for-25...Jackson has made six relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, going 0-0 with a 7.98 ERA, 13 K's and three walks, along with a three-inning save in his season debut April 1 vs. Arizona...Jackson spent the majority of 2022 with OKC, posting a 2-7 record and 5.00 ERA with 76 K's in 21 appearances (19 starts). He led OKC in starts and finished fourth in strikeouts...He was recalled six times by LAD throughout the 2022 season and made four relief appearances, posting a 1.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and nine K's in 9.2 IP...Jackson was drafted by the Dodgers from the University of Utah in 2017 as a 12th round selection and made his ML debut in 2021...Tonight is Jackson's fourth career appearance and third appearance of the season against the River Cats. He has allowed six runs, four hits and nine walks over 5.2 innings in two games against Sacramento this season, but no runs, two hits and four walks over 8.1 IP against all other PCL opponents.

Against the River Cats: 2023: 8-3 2022: 6-3 All-time: 56-55 At SAC: 27-27

The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their second of three series this season and first of two at Sutter Health Park...The teams met for a six-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 25-30 that included two doubleheaders due to weather-related postponements. The Dodgers won the series, 5-1, winning the first five games before losing the finale, which was Game 2 of a doubleheader. That also snapped an eight-game winning streak against the River Cats going back to 2022...The Dodgers outscored the River Cats, 26-16 in the series, while Sacramento hit four home runs and held OKC without a homer...Yonny Hernández led OKC with eight hits, including two triples, while Ben DeLuzio had six RBI...Following this series, the teams meet for a three-game set July 14-16 in Sacramento...Last season, the Dodgers won their first season series against the River Cats since the 2018 season, going 6-3, including a 3-0 series sweep July 22-24 in OKC during which the Dodgers outscored Sacramento, 30-11. The teams split their first series of the season April 19-24 in Sacramento, 3-3, with the River Cats winning three of the last four games in the set...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, the Dodgers have a 24-19 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, including an 11-3 mark over the last 14 games.

Trend Setters: Despite losses in two of the last four games and in three of the last seven games, the Dodgers reached the one-third mark of the season leading the PCL with a 36-14 record and their 36 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors. Only the 38-16 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played four more games than OKC...OKC's 36 wins are the most by an OKC team through 50 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 16 losses through 50 games or fewer than 17 losses through 51 games...OKC reached 35 wins quicker than any team in the PCL since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 35 wins since 2005 was the 2012 Fresno Grizzlies, who picked up their 35th win in Game 51. The previous fastest OKC team to 35 wins was the 2015 Dodgers, who reached the win total in 55 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their lone series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in 15 of the last 19 games and in 10 consecutive contests May 9-19. The 10-game winning streak was the team's second-longest winning streak during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and the 10 consecutive wins were the team's most since a team-record 12-game winning streak July 26-Aug. 6, 2013...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two winning streaks of at least seven games since April 22.

Held Back: After scoring at least five runs in five straight games (33 R) and in 12 of the last 15 games, the Dodgers were held to one run Saturday night for the first time since April 30 in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Sacramento at home. The Dodgers have been held to a season-low one run just four times through 50 games this season and three of those instances have come against the River Cats. Last night was the first time since April 8 at Las Vegas the Dodgers scored only one run in a nine-inning game...After recording at least 10 hits in back-to-back games for the first time since April 23-25 (30 H), the Dodgers were held to six hits last night for their lowest hit total in six games and without a home run for the second time in the last six games. OKC hit five homers over the previous two nights for the team's highest two-game total since April 13-14 (6 HR)...OKC went 1-for-10 with RISP last night after going 12-for-38 over the first four games of the series...The Dodgers truck out 11 times Saturday, hitting double digits for a second straight night, fourth time in the last five games and sixth time in the last seven games...OKC's .247 batting average this season is the lowest in the league, as are the team's 407 hits (8.1 per game), while their strikeouts are second-most in the PCL (491; 9.8 per game). Since April 27, the Dodgers are batting a Triple-A-low .223 with 195 hits in 28 games (7.0 hpg). However, they have compiled a 20-8 record during the stretch...OKC's 20 homers since April 21 (32 G) are fewest in Triple-A by four.

Running Late: Six of the Dodgers' last seven games have been decided in the eighth inning or later, including four of the first five games in Sacramento, and 12 of the team's last 23 games. Ten of OKC's last 13 games have been decided by one or two runs, including seven of the last nine, with six of the last eight games decided by one run. The Dodgers are now 15-4 in one-run games this season...So far in 2023, 26 of 50 games have been decided by two runs or less, with OKC going 21-5 in those games...For the second time in four games, the Dodgers lost when leading after seven innings and are now 23-3 in such situations....Including last night, 17 total games this season have been decided in a final at-bat (OKC - 11; Opp. - 6).

Jonny Be Good: Jonny DeLuca picked up a hit and walk last night. and over the last three games in Sacramento, he is 8-for-13 with three homers and five extra-base hits...On Friday, DeLuca became the fourth OKC player to go deep twice in one game this season. His four-hit game was the third of his career, as well as his sixth career multi-homer game, and he became the second Dodger with three extra-base hits in one game this season. DeLuca's 11 total bases were the most by an OKC player in a game this season...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, DeLuca has hit 13 home runs this season to rank second among Dodgers minor leaguers, while his .601 SLG also ranks second...Since joining OKC May 16, DeLuca leads the team with 15 hits, including seven extra-base hits, and 12 RBI (11 G).

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández extended his hitting streak to nine games Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a single. During the streak, he is 11-for-31, tying Devin Mann for the longest hitting streak by any OKC player this season. The last OKC players with hitting streaks of at least 10 games were Tomas Telis, who put together a 10-game streak Aug. 9-28, 2022, and Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022...In games against Sacramento this season, he has a team-leading 12 hits and is 12-for-30 (.400) with four extra-base hits and eight walks.

Mound Matters: Last night was the ninth time this month (23 G) the Dodgers allowed two earned runs or less and their 3.44 ERA in May is lowest in the PCL. In the 17 games since May 9, the Dodgers own a 2.75 ERA - lowest in Triple-A and fifth-lowest in all of the Minors during the span...The Dodgers held Sacramento 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position last night and have held opponents to one hit or less with RISP in 12 of the last 17 games, going 18-for-122 (.148) during that time...Last night marked the third time in four games the team had a blown save. Entering Wednesday, the team had just two blown saves all season through 46 games...Yesterday was the first time this season the Dodgers lost when allowing three runs or less (16-1) and when not allowing a home run (9-1)...The Dodgers have not allowed a home run in consecutive games for just the second time this season (April 27, G2-April 29).

Around the Horn: Jahmai Jones reached base in all four of his plate appearances last night with a double, single and two walks. Over his last seven games, Jones is 7-for-16 with four doubles, nine walks, and two HBP, reaching base in 17 of 27 plate appearances. He is in the midst of a 13-game on-base streak - his longest of the season...Devin Mann did not play Saturday, but on Friday extended his on-base streak to 17 games. His on-base streak is the third-longest by an OKC player this season and one shy of tying Drew Avans' 18-game streak...The Dodgers have a 5.68 ERA and opponents have batted .246 with a .487 SLG in day games compared to a 3.74 ERA, .223 AVG and .379 SLG in night games...OKC has won back-to-back series finales and is 5-3 in series finales overall this season, including 3-1 on the road...The Dodgers were caught stealing twice last night and their 21 caught stealings are most in the PCL by four.

