Lewis, Aces Overwhelm Chihuahuas with 15 Runs in Series Finale

May 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - Kyle Lewis hit two homers, Jorge Barrosa drove in five, and eight Reno Aces (30-21) had multiple hits in a 15-6 throttling of the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-28) Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

The Aces came out firing with 11 runs in the first four innings. Triple-A's best lineup peppered 17 hits and scored double-digit runs for the 13th time this season. Reno went 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position and leads Triple-A in average and OPS in those situations.

Jorge Barrosa was masterful with a home run and five runs driven in. Barrosa went 7-for-16 with three home runs in the series and is hitting .362 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, and 12 walks over his last 15 games.

Seven Aces had two hits and one had three as Diego Castillo went 3-for-4 with two walks and a run driven in. Reno drew 12 walks and reached base safely a remarkable 31 times.

Michel Otañez was nearly perfect in his Aces debut out of the bullpen, striking out three over two hitless innings. The right-hander earned the victory Sunday, his first at Triple-A. Otañez struck out 15 in eight innings for the Sod Poodles before the promotion.

The Aces now head to Oklahoma City to take on the first place Dodgers. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-6, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 3-for-5, RBI, 2 BB

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB

- Alek Thomas: 2-for-5, RBI

- Yairo Muñoz: 2-for-2, 4 BB

- Jake Hager: 2-for-6, 2B, RBI

- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, HR, 5 RBI, BB

- Michel Otañez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 3 K

Following their trip to Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.