Birthday Bash León and Berryhill Both Homer to Power Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, TX - A pair of home runs in the fourth inning helped propel the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-28) to a 5-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees (22-29) on Sunday evening at Constellation Field. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land cracked the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Joe Perez started the frame with a walk and advanced to second on a throwing error. A bunt single by Dixon Machado loaded the bases and Grae Kessinger delivered the first run with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fourth, Pedro León, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, launched a solo home run to left, his fifth of the year. JJ Matijevic followed with a triple and Perez doubled him home, pushing the Space Cowboys ahead 3-0. Luke Berryhill, who was also celebrating his 25th birthday, unloaded a two-run blast to left, his fourth of the year, to widen the Sugar Land lead to 5-0.

RHP Kyle McGowin (W, 1-0) turned in a stellar first five innings. After giving up a first-pitch single in the top of the first, McGowin retired 13 consecutive hitters, allowing just one run through his first five frames.

Salt Lake threatened in the sixth when David Fletcher singled, advanced to second on a balk and scored on a two-out single by Trey Cabbage. McGowin walked the next two batters to load the bases and departed after 5.2 innings. RHP Austin Hansen (S, 1) issued a free pass to the first batter he faced but struck out Brett Phillips to leave the bases loaded.

The Bees would score one more run against Hansen in the top of the seventh on a triple and a single. The righty stranded the tying run at second on a flyout and a strikeout, part of a streak where he retired seven in a row and eight of the last nine hitters to secure the save.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys begin a 12-day road trip on Tuesday as they start a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond. RHP Jayden Murray (2-4, 8.45) is scheduled to start in the opener for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online and seen on MiLB.TV.

