Exciting Bay Area Prospects Dominating at Sutter Health Park

West Sacramento, Calif. - The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics Alternate Site teams will play three more games in Sacramento before the minor league season commences. The Alternate Site finale is May 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Sutter Health Park.

There's still plenty of time for fans and media to come out to Sutter Health Park to see the Bay Area's next generation of stars, as well as veterans on the cusp of an MLB call-up.

The San Francisco Giants Alternate Site team boasts three players in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects, and an additional six that made its organizational top-30. Catcher Joey Bart (20th overall/2nd in organization) was 2018's second overall pick out of Georgia Tech and played 33 games during his major-league debut with San Francisco last season, totaling seven extra-base hits. The 24-year-old is lauded for his power and arm, which both grade as 60 on the MLB Pipeline 20-80 scale. Before getting the call-up, Bart totaled 130 games in the minors while slugging .532 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 84 runs, and 88 RBIs.

Outfielder Heliot Ramos (72nd overall/3rd in organization) has flashed his five tools in Sacramento with highlight-reel diving plays, an excellent arm, and off-the-charts exit velocity. He launched his first Sutter Health Park home run on Wednesday, hammering one to center field at an impressive 107-mph off the bat. His 55-graded power and 60-graded arm are certainly easy to spot.

Another outfielder, former Arizona State star Hunter Bishop (74th overall/4th in organization) was the Giants' 2019 first round pick and has 60-graded power and speed. Bishop has played solid defense in both center and left field, and also shown versatility in the lineup. He began the exhibitions as a run-producer in the fifth spot, and moved into the leadoff role after Steven Duggar was recalled.

Another notable name for the Giants is infielder Will Wilson, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Zack Cozart trade. Wilson launched an eventual game-winning home run in the Giants' April 7 exhibition victory. The 2019 first-round pick, and collegiate teammate of 2020 first-rounder Patrick Bailey, can play second base, shortstop, and third base.

Catcher Ricardo Genovés has blasted two home runs to left field at Sutter Health Park, one going deep into the Ace Hardware Home Run Terrace, and the other lining just over the wall. He is entering his sixth season in the Giants' organization, but is still only 21-years-old. Genovés excelled at two lower minor league levels in 2019 as his 31 RBIs in 32 games powered Salem-Keizer to a first-half Northwest League first place finish, and his .361 on-base percentage and .292 batting average for Single-A Augusta were both career highs.

On the Oakland Athletics side, unearthed gem Frank Schwindel has powered the A's offense, with three home runs in six games, while the younger hitters adjust to the Giants' high-velocity pitching staff. Oakland's Alternate Site squad has six of its top-10 prospects (three in the top-5) on MLB Pipeline, and another five in its top-30. The majority of its young talent comes in the form of right-handed pitching, middle infielders, and left-handed hitting outfielders.

Shortstop Nick Allen is the A's top prospect in camp due to his exceptional defense. The 5-foot-8 middle infielder is one of the highest regarded fielders in the minors (65-graded fielding). He's proved the reports true, making every play hit his way. His offense is improving, lining his first triple on April 21, but his glove is MLB ready.

Daulton Jefferies, the 2016 first-round pick out of the University of California, Berkeley, was in the running for the A's final rotation spot this Spring, and could be the next to get the call. The right-hander totaled just nine innings from 2018 to 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. Jefferies struggled through his MLB debut in 2020, allowing five runs in two innings versus the Texas Rangers, but his career 3.17 ERA in 99.1 minor-league innings suggests improved results if promoted again.

A switch-hitting 2019 first-round pick, Logan Davidson is projected to partner with Allen as the A's middle-infield of the future. He's started at second base, third base, and shortstop. Due to his size, (6-foot-3), Davidson has the physical tools (55-graded speed, arm, and glove) to stick at shortstop or move to third base long term.

Luis Barrera has definitely taken advantage of the Alternate Site, and might be the squad's MVP thus far. The left-handed hitter has utilized the opposite field to rack up base hits at the top of the order. In his most recent game, Barrera went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a stolen base, and an RBI. His defense in center and left field have also been impressive, even robbing Giants first baseman Joe McCarthy of extra-bases with a wall-crashing catch.

The River Cats will kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT).

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

