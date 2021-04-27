Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Kansas City

April 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







STARTING PITCHERS:

Royals: RHP Ronald Bolaños (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: RHP Jharel Cotton (0-0, 6.75)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Jharel Cotton, in no particular order, are RHP Blake Bass, RHP Hever Bueno, RHP Jimmy Herget, RHP Michael Matuella and RHP Cole Uvila.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Wednesday, April 28 | 11:05 a.m. | Kansas City Royals ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, TX

