Skeeters to Host National Anthem Tryouts on May 5
April 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be holding National Anthem tryouts from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at Constellation Field.
People wishing to participate can click here to find the tryout application. All applications must be submitted to Skeeters Community Relations Manager Sallie Farris (sweir@sugarlandskeeters.com) by May 1.
Participants will be judged on the following criteria: Lyrical Accuracy, Voice Quality, Voice Projection, Presentation, Overall Performance Quality.
The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6, with the first of a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 at Constellation Field against El Paso.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from April 27, 2021
- Isotopes Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m. - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Skeeters to Host National Anthem Tryouts on May 5 - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Southwest University Park to Transition to Cashless Venue - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.