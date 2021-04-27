Skeeters to Host National Anthem Tryouts on May 5

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be holding National Anthem tryouts from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at Constellation Field.

People wishing to participate can click here to find the tryout application. All applications must be submitted to Skeeters Community Relations Manager Sallie Farris (sweir@sugarlandskeeters.com) by May 1.

Participants will be judged on the following criteria: Lyrical Accuracy, Voice Quality, Voice Projection, Presentation, Overall Performance Quality.

The Skeeters open their first season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros on May 6, with the first of a six-game road series against Albuquerque. Their home opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on May 20 at Constellation Field against El Paso.

