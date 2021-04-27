Isotopes Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the Albuquerque Isotopes 12 home games for the month of May will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, April 28 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online only by logging into abqisotopes.com or ticketmaster.com.

Due to the current capacity allowances, individual game tickets will be sold on a month-by-month basis. Under the current restrictions, tickets will be limited, so fans are encouraged to act fast. The on-sale dates for the remaining months of the season will be announced at a later time.

Due to the need to follow COVID-Safe Practices, several operational changes will be implemented this season for all events at Rio Grande Credit Union Field including, but not limited to: Pod seating, Clear Bags only, Mobile Ticketing and Concessions, and no smoking anywhere in the facility. For a complete list of what's new, fans are encouraged to view our "Know Before You Go" information on abqisotopes.com and our social media.

The Isotopes are scheduled to launch their 2021 season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park next Thursday, May 6 against the Sugar Land Skeeters (AAA-Houston Astros) with Opening Night presented by Gonstead Physical Medicine. The evening will feature the 2021 debut of the Isotopes' alternate identity as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, the first of six Mariachis games during the 2021 season, presented by Modelo Especial.

The month of May features two fireworks shows, the first on May 8 presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center followed by the second on May 22, presented by Melloy Los Lunas.

There will also be three giveaways during the month; Magazines on May 20 courtesy of Albuquerque the Magazine, Face Masks on May 21 courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union and Collapsible Dog Bowls on May 23 courtesy of LoPour & Associates DDS.

In the case of changes to capacity restrictions, updates will be posted online at abqisotopes.com and all of the Isotopes social media channels.

