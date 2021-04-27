Kansas City Levels Exhibition Series with 6-1 Win over Texas

April 27, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Kansas City Royals knocked off the Texas Rangers by a final score of 6-1 on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond to level the Alternate Training Site exhibition series at a game apiece. LF Delino DeShields recorded a pair of hits and scored Texas' lone run of the evening.

Kansas City starter RHP Ronald Bolaños earned the win after holding Texas to just two hits and a walk while striking out six in 5.0 shutout innings. Rangers reliever RHP Blake Bass suffered the loss after allowing a run on a hit and two walks in 3.0 frames. Texas starter RHP Jharel Cotton held Kansas City scoreless on a pair of base hits in his 2.0 inning assignment.

The visitors opened the scoring in the fifth inning as 2B Gabriel Cancel worked a leadoff walk before LF Anderson Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt. DH Clay Dungan then drove Cancel home with an RBI single. An inning later, CF Edward Olivares collected a leadoff walk of his own prior to a booming two-run homer off the bat of 1B Emmanuel Rivera. The inning continued as 3B Kelvin Gutierrez walked before eventually scoring on a Texas error.

Texas' run came in the bottom of the sixth when DeShields singled before an Andy Ibáñez double left two runners in scoring position. An ensuing Andres Sotillet wild pitch allowed DeShields to sprint home, trimming the gap to 4-1.

However, Kansas City tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Dungan opened the frame with a double prior to a Sebastian Rivero walk. Following a double steal that moved both runners into scoring position, Rangers RHP Cole Uvila skipped a wild pitch past C Isaias Quiroz, allowing Dungan to race home. A Bobby Witt, Jr. sacrifice fly extended the final score to 6-1.

Texas and Kansas City close out their Alternate Training Site exhibition series on Wednesday morning. Rangers RHP Drew Anderson is scheduled to face Royals LHP Daniel Lynch. First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 11:05 a.m. Tickets are available now via RExpress.com/Tickets.

The Express kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.