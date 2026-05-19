Every Scoring Play from Calgary vs. Saskatchewan: CFL Preseason
Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The first time we hit the field in 2026 was at McMahon Stadium on Victoria Day Monday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders. Watch every scoring play from the first taste of preseason action.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
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