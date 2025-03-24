Every Goal of Matchday 5!
March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Enjoy every goal of Matchday 5 featuring standouts from David Martínez, Brandon Vazquez, and Lucho Acosta!
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2025
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named MLS Player of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - FC Cincinnati
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5 - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC off to Best Start in Club History - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Marquee Sports Network Named as Official Partner of Chicago Fire FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- TQL Stadium to Host International Friendly Between USWNT and Republic of Ireland - FC Cincinnati
- U.S. Women's National Team Will Face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Parts Ways with Laurent Courtois - Club de Foot Montreal
- Austin FC Transfers Leo Väisänen to BK Häcken - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.