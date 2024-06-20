Every Goal of Matchday 21!
June 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
- Djordje Mihailovic Hat Trick Propels Rapids to Road Victory Over St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-0 Shutout Victory Over New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose edged late in second half; Quakes look ahead to Saturday road match against Los Angeles FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Continue Unbeaten Run With 2-1 Road Win Against San Jose Earthquakes - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Tower Over Minnesota United FC with a 5-3 Win at Home - FC Dallas
- LAFC Earns 1-1 Draw with Austin FC, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in All Competitions - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Draw 2-2 with Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati Drops Philadelphia Union, 4-3 - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Draws 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Loons Drop Away Match at FC Dallas - Minnesota United FC
