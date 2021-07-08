Everett Powers Past Ems to Even Series

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (34-21) missed out on a chance to move back into first place on Wednesday night, falling to the visiting Everett AquaSox (35-19) by a final of 10-2 at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Matt Brash (3-2, 2.55 ERA): 5.2 IP | 5 H | 2 R | 2 ER | 3 BB | 11 K

Losing Pitcher: Aaron Phillips (3-5, 6.46 ERA): 2.1 IP | 8 H | 8 R | 8 ER | 4 BB | 3 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Roby (6) | Everett: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: After the Emeralds jumped on top of the AquaSox early in Tuesday's series opener, the Frogs returned the favor on Wednesday night by batting around in the game's first frame and bringing four runners around to score, three of which came on a bases loaded, bases-clearing double by Jack Larsen that put the Ems in an early 4-0 hole.

That deficit doubled for the Emeralds two innings later when Everett plated four more behind an RBI triple from Kaden Polcovich, an RBI ground-rule double from Jack Larsen, a Connor Hoover RBI single, and a Zach DeLoach RBI single that put the Emeralds behind by a touchdown and a two-point conversion after just three innings.

Sean Roby injected a bit of life back into the Emeralds in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer the opposite way to right-center, his sixth homer of the season and another tape-measure blast that traveled 423 feet and rocketed off Roby's bat at 107 MPH.

Everett added to their lead in the sixth, though, putting up another crooked number behind a Patrick Frick double, an Austin Shenton walk, and a Carter Bins double that brought both baserunners home to make it 10-1, AquaSox.

The Emeralds got a run back in the bottom half of the sixth behind a Ricardo Genovés ground-rule double that plated Armani Smith who had reached on a one-out single, but that was all the Emeralds offense could muster the rest of the way as Everett closed out the final few frames without much fanfare to earn a 10-2 victory.

After firing a season-high 7.0 innings his last time out, Emeralds starting pitcher Aaron Phillips struggled from the get-go on Wednesday night, firing a season-low 2.1 innings while surrendering eight runs.

Despite that, though, the Emeralds pitching staff combined tallied seventeen strikeouts on the evening.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Austin Reich - RHP: Making his Emeralds debut after being promoted earlier this week from Low-A San Jose, Reich was flawless in his first outing in Eugene, retiring all eight AquaSox batters he faced while notching five strikeouts in the process.

The Bullpen: Reich wasn't the only bright spot out of the 'pen. Yet again, Eugene's deep arsenal of relief arms showcased solid stuff, combining to fire 6.1 innings with two hits, two runs and three walks allowed while posting fourteen strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds continue their six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners) on Thursday at PK Park. Fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing tickets at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to receive 50% off box seat tickets for any of the six-games against Everett during July 6-11.

You can watch all the action live on MiLB.tv or you can listen live to all the action with the voice of the Emeralds Matt Dompe on the call via 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

