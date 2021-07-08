Ninth Inning Home Run Sinks Tri-City

The Tri-City Dust Devils (19-36) were unable to protect a late lead on Wednesday evening at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 9-7 to the Hillsboro Hops. With the Hops down to the final out in the top of the ninth inning, Hillsboro's Blaze Alexander delivered what became the game's decisive blow with a three-run homer.

It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the night, with each team leading at different points by as many as three runs. The Dust Devils scored four runs between the seventh and eighth innings, highlighted by a bases clearing double from Jordyn Adams, to take the one-run advantage heading into the ninth. There were two outs with nobody on for the Hops in the top of the ninth, before a pair of walks ultimately set the stage for Alexander's blast.

Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game series on Thursday. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

