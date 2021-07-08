Early Lead Evaporates, Bullpen Falters Late in Loss

Hillsboro, OR - A two-run lead fizzled and the bullpen faltered late Wednesday night as the Vancouver Canadians fell to the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 3-2 at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tied 2-2 to start the eighth, reliever Brandon Eisert (L, 4-1) struck out the first two batters of the inning before Chris Navarro doubled to the right field corner. Isaac Collins followed with a two-bagger of his own to plate Navarro and put the Indians ahead 3-2. The last six Canadians batters went quietly as the series evened up at one win apiece.

Vancouver started the scoring with a run in the first. Tanner Morris singled to center, made it to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ryan Gold laced a two-out base hit to right field that made it 1-0.

The C's doubled their advantage with a run in the third and did so without a base hit. Rafael Lantigua walked, went to second on a balk, stole third and scored on a Morris ground out. Sebastian Espino followed with a walk and a stolen base but was stranded at third after consecutive ground balls ended the threat.

Spokane tied it with two in the fourth against starter Luis Quinones, though the right-hander put together a solid showing in which he went four and two-thirds innings, scattered five hits, surrendered those two fourth inning runs, walked four and struck out eight but did not factor into the decision.

A key moment in the game came in the bottom of the seventh. After Spencer Horwitz led off the stanza with a double and went to third on a ground out, Lantigua lifted a fly ball deep to centerfield that seemed destined for extra bases. Centerfielder Niko Decolati made a leaping, over-the-shoulder grab with his back to the infield to rob Lantigua of an RBI and keep the game tied 2-2.

The Canadians managed just three hits in the game, their second-lowest offensive showing of the year. Horwitz led the way by reaching base three times with two walks - he leads the league with 42 free passes - and his eleventh double of the year.

Cobi Johnson worked an inning and a third of scoreless relief as the only pitcher to not allow a run for Vancouver.

Game three of the series is set for tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Sportsnet. Right-hander Paxton Schultz (3-0, 4.01 ERA) gets the nod for the C's while the Tribe sends #8 Rockies prospect Chris McMahon (5-2, 4.58 ERA) to the hill.

