Everett Jumped on the Emeralds Early and Never Looked Back

May 18, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds weren't able to complete the heroic comeback as they fell to the AquaSox by a final of 10-5. With the loss tonight, the Emeralds now are 1.5 games out of first place.

It was a scoreless first inning for both clubs before Everett jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning after Bill Knight clubbed a double to score 2 runs. Freuddy Batisita led off the 3rd inning with a home run to give Everett a 3-0 lead. The 4th inning was disastrous for the Emeralds as they allowed 5 more runs to Everett. Bill Knight drove another 2 runs in, this time with a homerun out to left field. Brock Rodden hit a double to score 2 runs and Josh Hood was able to hit a single to score the 5th and final run of the inning. It was a tough start for Hayden Wynja, but he'll have a chance to bounce back next week against Spokane.

The AquaSox scored their final 2 runs of the game in the top of the 6th inning. Rodden hit an RBI-triple and Josh Hood hit an RBI-Single to give Everett a 10 run lead. The Emeralds were able to plate their first 2 runs of the game in the top of the 7th inning. Thomas Gavello hit into a groundout and that scored Garrett Frechette for the 1st run of the game. Alexander Suarez eventually scored for the 2nd run of the inning.

The Emeralds wouldn't go down without a fight as they scored 3 more runs in the top of the 8th. The first 3 batters reached base to load up the bases with nobody out. Justin Wishkoski hit into a fielder's choice and Rodolfo Nolasco scored on the play. Andrew Kachel then ripped a single that scored Onil Perez on the play. Gavello was able to draw a walk with the bases loaded for the 3rd run of the game. Diego Velasquez hit a deep pop out to center field to end the inning.

In the top of the 9th the Emeralds got a couple of base runners on with 2-outs but they couldn't cash in a run as they fell by a final score of 10-5. The Emeralds have dropped 4 of the first 5 games in Everett and they'll look to close out the series with a victory tomorrow before they head home and gear up for a 6-game series against the Spokane Indians. Manuel Mercedes will be on the mound for the Emeralds. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 P.M.

