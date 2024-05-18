Locked-In Labrada Leads Sox to Win

Everett, WA: An electric performance from Victor Labrada in the batter's box and on the basepaths helped the AquaSox steal their way to victory over the Emeralds 5-3 Friday evening at Funko Field.

After starting pitcher Ryan Hawks threw two scoreless innings to begin the evening, Everett began the night's scoring in the bottom of the second. Labrada hit a leadoff double to right field, using his blazing speed and a headfirst dive to beat the throw to second base. Hunter Fitz-Gerald was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Catcher Andrew Miller connected on an RBI single to left field to score Labrada and put the Frogs ahead 1-0. Miller's single extended his hitting streak to eight games as he has now hit safely in 10 of his 11 games played.

Locked-In Victor Labrada Leads Sox to Win. Labrada tallied three hits, one home run, one walk, two RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Eugene would reclaim the lead in the top of the third as Diego Velasquez smacked a two-run home run over the center field wall. However, Eugene's 2-1 lead would not last long.

In the bottom of the third, Josh Hood hit a leadoff double over the head of Eugene center fielder Alexander Suarez. Jared Sundstrom reached on a fielder's choice in which Hood remained safe at second base. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, Labrada blooped his second hit of the night to center field for an RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

Hawks would continue to battle from the mound for the AquaSox. He left the game after 5.1 innings of two-run baseball having allowed only three hits while striking out seven Emeralds. Hawks' seven strikeouts were a career-high, breaking his previous record of six set on September 2, 2023, with Modesto and again on April 27 with Everett.

"I'm feeling right at home, and I'm loving every second of it," said Hawks at the conclusion of the game.Left-hander Holden Laws would relieve Hawks, throwing one scoreless inning in which he struck out one batter.

Everett would steal the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. After Labrada drew a leadoff walk, he stole two bases. Axel Sanchez then walked to put runners on the corners with one out. Sanchez and Labrada would not remain on the corners for long though.

Sanchez attempted a steal of second base. As the throw from Eugene catcher Zach Morgan approached second base, the speedster Labrada took off sprinting for home plate. As Labrada slid feet-first into home plate, Morgan dropped the relay throw from second. Both Sanchez and Labrada were ruled safe, giving Everett the lead 3-2. Labrada completed a stolen base cycle by stealing second, third, and home and, in an unlikely manner, he completed it within the same inning.

"I work a lot [on baserunning] - it's a very important skill that I have," said Labrada. "I'm just trying to be smart on the bases and get everything that they will give to me."

The Frogs extended their lead as Brock Rodden hit an opposite-field line drive double to score Sanchez, putting the Frogs ahead 4-2. Eugene would gain one run back in the top of the eighth, but Everett would immediately nullify the run's impact as Labrada blasted a solo home run to right center field for his first of 2024 to put the AquaSox ahead 5-3.

Labrada's home run was his third hit of the night as he finished with three hits, one double, one home run, three runs scored, one walk, and three stolen bases. His batting average now stands at .388 following tonight's game.

Jimmy Kingsbury and Stefan Raeth would combine to pitch the final 2.2 innings of the game. Kingsbury allowed zero hits, and Raeth earned his second save of the year, locking down the victory for the Frogs.

Offensively for the AquaSox, the team tallied eight hits led by Labrada's three. Rodden and Hood knocked a pair of hits each and Miller also hit safely. Labrada, Sanchez, and Rodden each walked once.

