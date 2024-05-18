Emeralds' Late Inning Rally Not Enough as Everett Wins Game 4

May 18, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 4 against the Everett AquaSox by a final of 5-3. The Emeralds were able to cut the deficit to just 1 run in the 8th inning but couldn't cash in the top of the 9th as they dropped the 3rd game of the series.

The AquaSox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Victory Labrada started off the inning with a double and Andrew Miller cashed him in with a single. The Emeralds responded in a big way however in the top of the 3rd. Tanner O'Tremba drew a walk to start the inning and 2 batters later Diego Velasquez belted his 2nd home run of the season to give Eugene the 2-1 lead. Velasquez has now homered in consecutive weeks.

In the bottom of the 3rd the AquaSox were able to tie the game up, this time off of the bat of Labrada as he scored Josh Hood on the play. The next two innings were scoreless for both clubs, but Everett jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 6th inning. Labrada started off the inning with a walk and proceeded to steal 1st and 2nd base. On a double steal with Axel Sanchez, Labrada stole home on the play. A couple of batters later Brock Rodden belted a double to score Sanchez for the 2nd run of the inning.

In the top of the 8th inning the Emeralds were able to cut the deficit to just 1 run. Velasquez drew a walk and he was able to advance into third after there was a fielding error with Quinn McDaniel up to bat. The next hitter Rodolfo Nolasco hit into a groundout but it was enough to score a run. Unfortunately for the Emeralds Victor Labrada belted a leadoff home run to start the 8th inning. Labrada had an excellent game as he reached base 4 times tonight for Everett, including a pair of base hits and a home run.

In the top of the 9th inning Andrew Kachel got a 1-out single and O'Tremba got hit by a pitch to put the game tying run on 1st base. Alexander Suarez popped out to center field to end the game.

The Emeralds now sit at 20-16 on the season and they're still in a tie for 1st place in the Northwest League with Spokane. Hayden Wyna is on the mound for the Emeralds tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

