Emeralds Drop Series Finale Against Tri-City

July 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Pasco, WA - The Emeralds dropped the series finale against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 6-3. The Emeralds trailed by 6 heading into the final 2 innings but couldn't quite complete the comeback as the Dust Devils secured the series victory.

Tri-City jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Cesar Perdomo was the Ems starter in tonight's game and he was able to retire the first 2 batters of the inning. He then gave up his first hit of the night when Matt Coutney doubled to give the Dust Devils a base runner. Chad Stevens got hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. That brought up Cam Williams who clubbed a double to center field to bring home both of those base runners.

The next 3 innings were quiet for both clubs with both starters really setting in. After Perdomo gave up the double to Williams he was able to retire 10 straight batters. Disaster struck for the Emeralds however in the bottom of the 5th. Will McGillis led off the inning with a single and Landen Wallace got hit by a pitch. The next batter Joe Redfield singled to load up the bases with just 1-out. That brought Perdomo's day to an end as the Ems made the move to Nick Morreale out of the bullpen. On the first pitch of his outing Caleb Ketchup ripped a double to score a pair of runs. The next two batters, Matt Coutney and Chad Stevens, both singled to give the Dust Devils their 5th and 6th runs of the night.

The Emeralds offense was stifled until the top of the 8th inning. Jonah Cox started off the inning by reaching base on an error. Bryce Eldridge followed it up with a walk and Diego Velasquez reached on a bunt single down the 3rd base line. Rodolfo Nolasco followed up his 2-home run night last night by hitting an RBI-Single for the first run of the night. Zach Morgan was able to draw a bases loaded walk for the 2nd run of the inning. Eugene couldn't get much else going other than a Matt Higgins sac-fly RBI that scored Velasquez on the play.

It was great to see Eugene mount a comeback in the 8th but they couldn't carry it over to the 9th inning. Eugene went down 1-2-3 to close out the game and give the Dust Devils the series victory.

The Ems will now head home and get ready for a 6-game series at home against the 1st half champions Spokane Indians. First pitch will be on Tuesday night at 6:35 P.M.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.