Everblades Force Game 6 in Jacksonville with 3-1 Win over Icemen

April 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, FL - Cam Johnson stopped 27 of 28 shots faced to lead the Florida Everblades to a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen in Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals Saturday evening. Icemen now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will host game 6 on Tuesday at Vystar Arena at 7:00 p.m.

Florida stuck first as Jesse Lansdell hurled a shot from the point that was stopped by Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon, but the rebound popped right to the stick of Bobo Carpenter who knocked it in for the opening goal.

Early in the second, the Everblades again scored off the rebound, but this time it was Logan Lamdin who knocked in the loose puck on the backhand to make it a 2-0 Florida lead.

The Icemen countered hallway thorough the middle frame when Matheson Iacopelli delivered a tough angled shot that hit off the chest of Everblades netminder Cam Johnson, but the rebound jumped in front to Chirs Grando who snapped the shot home to pull Jacksonville within one.

However, later in the period, the 'Bladed once again claimed a two-goal edge, as the Icemen had a difficulty clearing the zone and Mark Senden collected the puck at the left circle and curled a shot high into the right corner of the net to make it a 3-1 score.

In the third, the Icemen fought back, but Florida goaltender Cam Johnson refused to allow another goal and secured the 3-1 win for his team. The Icemen lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and will host Game 6 on Tuesday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00 p.m. Should a Game 7 necessary, it would take place Wednesday in Jacksonville.

