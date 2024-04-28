ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Trois-Rivières' Jonathan Yantsis has been suspended indefinitely pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #B-5, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on April 27.

Yantsis is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of a match penalty for boarding at 11:29 of the second period.

Yantsis will miss Trois-Rivières' playoff game at Norfolk tonight (April 28) and any further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.