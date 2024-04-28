Thunder Shutout Mariners 3-0 in Game 5

April 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







PORTLAND - Isaac Poulter stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinal on Sunday afternoon, 3-0. With the victory, Adirondack took a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Tuesday at Cool Insuring Arena.

After no scoring in the opening period, Ryan Wheeler gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Will MacKinnon's shot from the blue line sailed off the post and slid out to an awaiting Wheeler, and he fired the puck into the net for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Wheeler's second of the playoffs at 3:35 and Adirondack took a one-goal lead into the third.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead at 2:09 of the third period as Erik Middendorf sent a shot on net from just inside the blue line. Filip Engaras tipped Middendorf's shot from the hash marks and the puck sailed by goaltender Shane Starrett for the two-goal advantage.

Tristan Ashbrook capped off the game with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left in regulation for a 3-0 lead. The goal was Ashbrook's third of the playoffs from Shane Harper and Andre Ghantous.

Isaac Poulter stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the series.

The Thunder return home for Game 6 of the North Division Semifinal on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union.

