ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 28, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Conroy, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve
Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg, added to playoff roster
Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by Manitoba, added to playoff roster
Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve
Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Lombardi, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve
Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
