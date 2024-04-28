ECHL Transactions - April 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 28, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Conroy, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve

Add Mac Welsher, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg, added to playoff roster

Add Mark Liwiski, F assigned by Manitoba, added to playoff roster

Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve

Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Lombardi, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve

Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

