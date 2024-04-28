Thunder Blank Mariners, Lead Series 3-2

April 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Isaac Poulter registered his second shutout of the series as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners 3-0 in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals. The Mariners will face elimination in Game 6 on Tuesday night in Glens Falls, as the Thunder now lead the series, 3-2.

With no score through the first 20 minutes, Adirondack got a goal early in the 2 nd period to take a 1-0 lead. After Will MacKinnon's blue line shot struck the post, Ryan Wheeler scooped up the rebound, scoring for the second game in a row. Wheeler's goal was the only one of the first 40 minutes.

Early in the third period, Adirondack's Filip Engaras made it 2-0 when he deflected in a long Erik Middendorf shot. Tristan Ashbrook added an empty netter for his third goal of the series with 23 seconds left. Poulter stopped all 32 Mariners shots as Maine won the shot battle for the first time in the series. Starrett stopped 27 of 29.

The remainder of the series will be played in Glens Falls, with Game 6 on Tuesday night at 7 PM and Game 7, if necessary on Wednesday, also at 7. The Maine Mariners Broadcast Network will carry both games, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 PM on FloHockey, the Mixlr App, and at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen . Three Dollar Deweys, in downtown Portland will also broadcast the games. The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Keep up with all the latest Maine Mariners news at MarinersOfMaine.com .

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.