Eugene Walks off Canadians 3-2 in Series Opener

Eugene, OR -- Caleb Knight hit the first pitch he saw in the home half of the ninth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and give the Eugene Emeralds a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Sunday afternoon. The loss puts Vancouver four games back on North Division leading Spokane who blew out Boise 17-3 in Idaho.

Gabriel Ponce was outstanding for the Canadians over his four innings allowing just two hits, striking out five before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Vancouver plated a pair of runs in the top of the fifth when Jesus Lopez and Will Robertson started the frame with back-to-back singles and scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Ronny Brito.

Brito would give the run back to Eugene in the bottom of the sixth with the C's up 2-1 as a ground ball from Fernando Kelli was fielded and thrown away allowing Josue Huma to score tying the game.

Vancouver lose the game in the bottom of the ninth when Mike Pascoe allowed a leadoff double to Pedro Martinez who advanced on a groundout and scored on Caleb Knight's walkoff single to give Eugene the 3-2 victory.

Canadians Will Robertson (2-for-3) and Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4) had a pair of hits in the loss while Jared DiCesare when four innings allowing a pair of runs, one of them earned.

Vancouver falls to 20-35 (.363) and 5-12 (.294) on the second half with Monday's game in Oregon set for 7:05pm as LHP Juan Diaz gets the start for the Canadians.

