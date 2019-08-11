Hops Come A-Carrolling

August 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





The Arizona Diamondbacks' top pick in this year's draft played his first professional game in his backyard Sunday, 20 minutes north of where he played high school ball at Lakeside School in Seattle.

In front of numerous family and friends, the 19th overall pick in the draft and the first high school player to play for the Hops in his draft year did not disappoint. Carroll doubled and tripled, drove in two runs and scored three more as the Hillsboro Hops (11-6 second half, 35-20 overall) broke a three-game losing streak with a 10-1 win over the Everett AquaSox at Funko Field.

Carroll has scored eight runs since joining the Hops and has hits in all four games. Equally as productive has been Liover Peguero, who has at least one extra-base hit in all four of his games for Hillsboro. Peguero doubled twice and scored two runs. Joe Gillette drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Tristin English extended his multi-hit streak to five straight games with his second three-hit game in a week.

The Hops outhit the AquaSox 12-3 and got dominant pitching from starter Tyler Holton (1-0), who fanned eight without a walk over five one-hit, shutout innings for his first win in the NWL.

Hillsboro scored four runs on four consecutive hits off Everett starter Juan Then (0-3) in the fourth inning, then put up another four-spot in the sixth with Deivy Florido on the mound.

The Hops were without a hit until English lashed a single off the close right-field wall at Funko field with one out in the fourth. Jesus Marriaga followed with a triple into the corner before back-to-back doubles by Peguero and Carroll. Carroll's double was another showcase for his weapons-grade speed as he raced into second base on a ball that only travelled a little over 200 feet into the left center field gap. The 5-9 speedster promptly swiped third base without a throw, then scored on Gillette's sacrifice fly to shallow right. Knowing Carroll would be off and running, Everett right fielder Trent Tingelstad, also an area product from nearby Marysville, played the ball perfectly at the line, but airmailed the throw to the backstop.

With Holton mowing down the Frogs on a minimum of pitches in his longest outing of the season, the Hops loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning, setting up two-run doubles by Gillette and Kevin Lachance.

Carroll hit his second triple in as many nights in the eighth inning, plating Peguero who had led off with a walk. Gillette drove home his fourth run with a bouncing ball to third, reaching base safely when first baseman Robert Perez pulled his foot off the bag.

Everett's only run came in the eighth, when Jesus Marriaga made a leaping catch at the left field wall on a sacrifice fly by Cade Marlowe.

Game two of the series is at 7:05 p.m. Monday night. NWL wins and ERA leader Deivy Olivero gets the start for the Hops against Vancouver, Washington native Damon Casetta-Stubbs. Pregame airtime is at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.